Dale Alan Sparks, 67, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, to Leroy and Catherine (Chrisman) Sparks.

Dale served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army. He was employed by B & S Saw and Tool, for over 45 years. He was a beloved uncle and friend.

He is survived by: his niece, Shawn McClanahan (Monte); nephew, Joe Hanchett; great-nieces and nephew, Jessica Roesch, Robert Hicks, Dayna Beachel; nine great-great-nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the veterans organization of the donor’s choice, or Ryan Mortuary to help family with funeral expenses.