Wildlife is to blame for a power outage in downtown Salina this morning, according to a Westar spokesperson.

About 900 Westar customers in north Salina lost power when a “critter” got into a substation near the intersection of North and Third around 8:30 a.m. this morning and damaged a circuit, Yvonne Etzel, of Westar Energy said. Etzel could not identify what animal caused the outage but said this sort of thing happens from time-to-time.

The outage lasted for 51 minutes.