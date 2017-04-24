Bonnie Jean Goodwin, 79, of Salina, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at her home in the loving arms of family. She was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Pontiac, Mich., the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Preston) Parcher. Bonnie was married to George Lemaster with whom she had seven children.

She moved to Salina, where she met and married the love of her life, Ron Goodwin. They celebrated a relationship of 40 years and a marriage of 37. Ron has three children they shared and together, they have 23 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Bonnie was preceded in death by two siblings, Joe and Stephen Kyle.

Bonnie’s favorite pastimes were reading, crocheting and going to the casino. Her most favorite job was being secretary for Orkin. She loved going on cruises and traveling the states. She always will be loved and missed by those close to her. “We love you mom and wife.”

Funeral services will be held privately by the family.