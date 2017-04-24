The Salina Post

Annual pavement sealing continues

by

On Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Apr 24

Belmont west of 9th

Edgehill, Knollcrest to Fairdale

Fawn, Schippel to Cloud

Hageman, Broadway to Cloud

The Midway

Tues, Apr 25

10th, Republic to Franklin

Indian Rock Lane

Schippel, Fawn to Ohio

Wed, Apr 26

Cloud east of Ohio

Thurs, Apr 27

12th, Prescott to Washington, Broadway to Pacific, Elm to Bishop

13th, Woodland to Pacific

Crawford, 9th to 2nd

Fri, Apr 28

Ohio, Shalimar to Belmont

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

