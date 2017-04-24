On Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Apr 24 Belmont west of 9th Edgehill, Knollcrest to Fairdale Fawn, Schippel to Cloud Hageman, Broadway to Cloud The Midway Tues, Apr 25 10th, Republic to Franklin Indian Rock Lane Schippel, Fawn to Ohio Wed, Apr 26 Cloud east of Ohio Thurs, Apr 27 12th, Prescott to Washington, Broadway to Pacific, Elm to Bishop 13th, Woodland to Pacific Crawford, 9th to 2nd Fri, Apr 28 Ohio, Shalimar to Belmont

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.