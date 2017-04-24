On Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Apr 24
Belmont west of 9th
Edgehill, Knollcrest to Fairdale
Fawn, Schippel to Cloud
Hageman, Broadway to Cloud
The Midway
Tues, Apr 25
10th, Republic to Franklin
Indian Rock Lane
Schippel, Fawn to Ohio
Wed, Apr 26
Cloud east of Ohio
Thurs, Apr 27
12th, Prescott to Washington, Broadway to Pacific, Elm to Bishop
13th, Woodland to Pacific
Crawford, 9th to 2nd
Fri, Apr 28
Ohio, Shalimar to Belmont
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.