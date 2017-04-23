KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested the Kansas man charged with killing the sister of a girl whose kidnapping 17 years earlier sparked a massive manhunt before she was found dead in Missouri.

Kansas City, Kansas, police say Emenencio Lansdown was arrested Sunday morning after a five-hour standoff. Lansdown shot at officers several times before ultimately surrendering around 7 a.m.

Prosecutors have charged the 41-year-old with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the death of 34-year-old Casey Eaton of Kansas City. Kansas.

Eaton’s sister, Pamela Butler, was 10 in October 1999 when she was kidnapped while roller-skating near her Kansas City, Kansas, home. The abductor, Keith Nelson, got away, and Butler’s body was later found in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Nelson later was convicted in federal court and sentenced to death.

