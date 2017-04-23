Pat Haney moved on to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 21, 2017. He was born on December 10, 1941 in Lewistown, Montana to Bill and Mabelle Haney where for the first 6 months of his life he lived in a log cabin. Pat tragically lost his father in World War II when he was only 3. He later moved to Great Falls Montana where he graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959. After high school, Pat worked and went to college until he was drafted into the army and was honorably discharged. While in the military, Pat met and married the love of his life, Gayle Dalos. Two children, Tim and Jennifer were born. Pat graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman with degrees in Business & Economics. Pat then went to work for JC Penney Company and the family moved to Kansas in 1972. After many moves, Pat & Gayle decided to returned to Kansas and purchase a carpet store, naming it Haney’s Home Center which they owned and operated for 18 years. Pat was an active member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Beloit Noon Lions Club and was the head of the City of Beloit Planning Commission for 15 years. Pat became ill and received a lung transplant in 2002. He retired shortly thereafter. Pat was an avid outdoorsman and truly loved spending time with his friends and family hunting and fishing. In true fashion, Pat has requested to be cremated and have his ashes spread across the mountains of Montana where he grew up. Pat was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Gayle of the home; brother, Dick (Judy) Haney of Palo Alto California; son, Tim (Sandie) of Mulvane, KS and daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) of Salina, KS; grandsons, Matt (Stephanie) of Derby, Tyler (Ashley) of Salina, and Trevor (Tara) of Salina; granddaughters, April Cleveland of Wichita and Haley & Henslie Gunelson of Salina; great granddaughters, Katelyn of Derby, Hadlee of Salina, and great grandson Nathaniel of Wichita. Pat will be dearly missed by family and many friends.

Memorial services will be at 11 AM Saturday, April 29 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit. Cremation has been chosen & there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to Pheasants Forever or Solomon Valley Hospice.