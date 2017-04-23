The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

K-State women’s basketball player suspended after arrest

by 1 Comment

Willock -photo KSU

MANHATTAN –Police arrested a member of the Kansas State Women’s basketball team early Sunday.

Just before 1a.m. officers arrested 19- year-old Eternati Willock for criminal trespass and liquor purchase by a minor, according to the Riley County Police arrest report.

She was jailed on a bond of $800.

Willock played in 31 games for the Wildcats and averaged 6points a game. She was also named to the All Big 12 Freshman team.

She was suspended indefinitely from the team upon further investigation, according to a statement from Coach Jeff Mittie.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. I cannot believe this. Half the college is consuming alcohol while being underage. Charge all of them also.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *