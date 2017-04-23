Fredrick “Fred” M. Gamer, 87, of Salina, peacefully passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 with his loving and devoted wife of 59 years; Naomi R. Gamer at his side. He was born December 29, 1929 in Strong City, KS to Eugene F. and Sophie E. (Scheve) Gamer.

Fred retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years as an installer of computers into the telephone systems.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Dorothy Gamer and Betty Henderson.

Survivors include a his brother; James Gamer, two sisters; Ruth Baldridge and Patricia Barrett, of Emporia.

A prayer service will be held at 7:00pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 230 E. Cloud, Salina.

Funeral services will be 10:00am, Wednesday, April 26th at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for masses or to St. Mary’s School, care of the church.