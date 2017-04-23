Duane K. Elliott, 81 of Abilene passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Village Manor in Abilene. He was born January 3, 1936 in Abilene, the son of Roy and Irene (Brewer) Elliott. In Duane’s early years he spent a lot of time with his good friends at Morton Shipping and Holt Motors and many others. Later he lived at the OCCK Hud House and attended OCCK workshop. His greatest loves were anything with a motor, cars and mowers. He loved to mow and his bike.

Duane is survived by his sister, Janice Lyne (Larry) of Abilene. Three nieces; One nephew; Ten great nieces and nephews; four great-great nieces and two great-great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew, Larry Lyne JR., one great-nephew, Gregory Gfeller and grandmother, Bertha Trump.

Duane’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Inurnment will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. The family suggests memorials be given to OCCK. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.