Damon K. Liepitz, 61, of Salina, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017. Damon was born in Russell and raised in Salina.

He lived his life full of adventure, especially scuba diving off the Florida coast. After moving back to Salina, he regularly attended shows at the community theater, Stiefel Theater events, or watched old movies at home. He was a fun, caring and supportive son, brother, father and friend.

He is survived by: one daughter, Damie Liepitz, of Grand Junction, Colo.; brother, Kevin Liepitz (Ellen), of Spring, Texas; sister, Pamela Madrona (Al), of Spanaway, Wash.; uncles, Wayne and Delbert; nephews, Matthew and Markus; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Petty, in 1955, his father, Donald Liepitz, in 2004, and his mother, Virginia Liepitz, in 2016.

Private graveside services will be held at Vesper Cemetery, Vesper. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.