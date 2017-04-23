Alma Faye Cassel, 86, of Salina, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 22, 2017. She was born June 3, 1930, in Lincoln to Elwood Allen and Jessie Laura (Wormser) Course.

She married her loving husband, Everett D. Cassel, on April 28, 1946. He preceded her in death May 12, 2003.

When Fay and Everett retired, they moved to Beverly for several years. They enjoyed square dancing and traveling, exploring 47 of the 50 states. Faye and Everett looked forward to their lunches at the Salina Senior Center. After Everett passed away, Faye enjoyed eating there daily at “her table.”

Faye was also preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Course, Mary Alice Satterfield and Ruth Course.

Faye is survived by three children, sons, Steve and his wife, Kathy (Heline) Cassel, of Salina, and Martin and his wife, Remy (Bordon) Cassel, of San Diego; and a daughter, Gayla, and her husband, John Pendleton, of Atchinson. Faye has six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, the Rev. Allen Course, living with his daughters, and David Course, of Springfield, Mo.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina 67401. Inurnment will be in Beverly Cemetery, Beverly, at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center for their gentle, loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Salina.