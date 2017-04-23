GEARY COUNTY – Two drivers were hospitalized after they fell asleep in separate Sunday morning accidents in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 7a.m., a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Matthew P. Northcutt, 30, Junction City, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of U.S. 177.

He fell asleep and the pickup drifted into the median. The driver then overcorrected and the pickup traveled across both westbound lanes and overturned in the ditch

Northcutt was transported to Geary Community Hospital.

Just after 9a.m., a 1998 Ford Mustang driven by Bo Raymond, 31, Yankton, SD., drifted off U.S. 40 just west of Stubbs Road in Shawnee County when he fell asleep at the wheel. The Mustang overturned.

Raymond was transported to the hospital in Topeka.

Raymond was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.