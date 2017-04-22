For Salina Police Officer Micah Bunce, protecting and serving doesn’t stop when the badge comes off. Officer Bunce is also a dedicated member of his church, volunteering at the Ashby House and the Salina Rescue Mission. Officer Bunce is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

According to officer Bunce, it has always been his dream to be a police officer. He started his career in law enforcement in New Mexico before moving to Garden City Kansas, where he met his wife. Officer Bunce served on the Kearny County Department before moving to Salina two years ago.

“I have friends that work for the Salina Police Department that I went through the academy with,” Bunce said. “They have done extremely well here and have been able to advance in their specialized positions. I thought it would be a good move for me and my family. It is a wonderful community that is very officer friendly.”

Law enforcement officers respond to a wide range of calls during the day. To help better prepare him for those calls, officer Bunce has finished Critical Incident Training through the Salina Department. CIT officers learn how to better understand and communicate with those going through a mental health crisis. Bunce said that the department’s goal is to have every officer finish the critical incident training.

“It not only makes me a better officer, but it also allows the Salina Police Department to better help that person,” Bunce said. “If we know we are responding to a client that is having a mental health crisis, when we get there it helps us to weigh all our options, so we don’t present ourselves in a negative manner.”

The Salina Department has helped spearhead this training and law enforcement officers from across the state attend the class. According to Officer Bunce, if someone is calling the police, there is a crisis or problem. His goal is to make sure that both parties go away with a positive experience.

Officer Bunce and his family attend the First Southern Baptist Church in Salina. Through the church, they became involved with the Ashby House, a family shelter that offers services for families and single mothers in need. They volunteer time and resources to the Ashby House, as well as the Salina Rescue Mission.

Micah and his wife Cheryl have five kids. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and mountain biking.