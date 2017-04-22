A Memorial Health System Volunteer Appreciation Bingo Party will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Nichols Education Center (lower level of Learn & Grow Depot), 1003 N. Brady in Abilene. Park in the lot east of the building.

The event is a “Thank You” to MHS Volunteer Corps members and Hospice of Dickinson County volunteers for the tremendous care and support they provide to the health system. This event is being held during National Volunteer Appreciation Week which is April 23-29.

There will be bingo, food, prizes, and more. Volunteers are encouraged to bring friends who are interested in volunteering.

Anyone with questions may contact MHS Director of Volunteer Services, Michelle McClanahan, at (785) 263-6692 or Hospice of Dickinson County Volunteer Coordinator, Debbie Bielefeld, at (785) 263-6630.