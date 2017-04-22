Jennie Elizabeth (Betty) Work Robinson was born February 20, 1923, at Gunnison, Colorado, to Lester and Ruth Steinmeyer Work. She passed away April 19, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Center in Lyons. Betty grew up in Cherry County, Nebraska and attended Curtis High School where she met Orville Robinson. They were married April 25, 1941. That summer, they moved to Santa Ana, California where Orville served during WWII. Betty worked at a defense plant and then at a dental clinic on the base. In 1954, they decided to return to farming and moved to Comanche County, Kansas, where they worked for various farmers in Protection and Coldwater, drove a cattle truck for Thornton Trucking, (Betty got a CDL license so she could go with Orville and share the driving.) They also managed the Brunswick Hotel in Protection. In 1969, they moved to Hillsboro where Orville worked for AMPI and Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Canada Grain and Hillsboro Industries. After retirement, she and Orville delivered Hillsboro trailers from New York to California and enjoyed traveling with friends to all 50 states. They then moved to Lyons to be closer to family. Where ever Betty lived, she volunteered to help where needed. Her door was always open and you couldn’t leave without something to eat.

Betty is survived by her sons and wives, Lester and Myrna Robinson of Port Orchard, Washington, and Mike and Sally Robinson of Lyons; nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, David, and daughter-in-law, Anita.

A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, NE.

Memorials may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the Lyons United Methodist Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, Ks.