NAME: Evelyn Florene Estus Schroeder
AGE: 97
DATE OF DEATH: April 20, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Good Samaritan Society, Lyons
DATE OF BIRTH: February 10, 1920
PLACE OF BIRTH: Mansfield, Missouri
PARENTS: Homer Stanley and Nannie Mae Looper Estus
RESIDENCE: Evelyn has resided in Geneseo since 1938, formerly of Rock Port, Missouri
OCCUPATION: Housewife
MEMBERSHIPS: She was a member of the Geneseo Methodist Church
DATE OF MARRIAGE: August 18, 1938
PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Rock Port, Missouri
SPOUSE: Elmer Schroeder
SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: December 5, 1995
SURVIVORS: Son, Larry Schroeder, Cedar Point, KS; 2 daughters, Janice Schroeder O’Brien, Cottonwood Falls, KS, and Phyllis Schroeder Hogg, Lyons, KS; 3 sisters, Doris Gill, Phelan, CA; Edith Lohr, Rock Port, MO, and Jeanne Pitts, Leawood, KS; 12 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; husband, Elmer Schroeder; son, Duane Schroeder; 4 brothers, Roland, Paul, George, and Robert Estus; granddaughter, Tonya Schroeder Gardenier
BURIAL: Inurnment will be at Geneseo Cemetery at a later date.
MEMORIAL: United Methodist Church, Geneseo in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons
