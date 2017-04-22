DATELINE: Geneseo, Kansas

NAME: Evelyn Florene Estus Schroeder

AGE: 97

DATE OF DEATH: April 20, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Good Samaritan Society, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: February 10, 1920

PLACE OF BIRTH: Mansfield, Missouri

PARENTS: Homer Stanley and Nannie Mae Looper Estus

RESIDENCE: Evelyn has resided in Geneseo since 1938, formerly of Rock Port, Missouri

OCCUPATION: Housewife

MEMBERSHIPS: She was a member of the Geneseo Methodist Church

DATE OF MARRIAGE: August 18, 1938

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Rock Port, Missouri

SPOUSE: Elmer Schroeder

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: December 5, 1995

SURVIVORS: Son, Larry Schroeder, Cedar Point, KS; 2 daughters, Janice Schroeder O’Brien, Cottonwood Falls, KS, and Phyllis Schroeder Hogg, Lyons, KS; 3 sisters, Doris Gill, Phelan, CA; Edith Lohr, Rock Port, MO, and Jeanne Pitts, Leawood, KS; 12 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; husband, Elmer Schroeder; son, Duane Schroeder; 4 brothers, Roland, Paul, George, and Robert Estus; granddaughter, Tonya Schroeder Gardenier

BURIAL: Inurnment will be at Geneseo Cemetery at a later date.

MEMORIAL: United Methodist Church, Geneseo in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons