Abilene, Kansas

Rex B. Wise, 87, passed away Friday, April 21st, in Abilene. He was born August 8, 1929 in Dighton, the son of Roy and Irma Mae (Stein) Wise. Growing up in Abilene, Rex attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School. On October 30, 1957 he married Genevieve Otter in the St. Andrews Catholic Church. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. Rex had been employed as a long haul truck driver. She preceded him in death October 22, 2001. He was also preceded in death by: daughter, Joanne Pack; parents; brothers Gary, Jimmie and Kay Wise and sister, Betty Annis.

Rex is survived by: son, John Wise of Abilene; sister, Pat Ashcraft of Salina and two grandsons.

The family has chosen cremation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 25th, at the St. Andrews Catholic Church with Fr. Abraham Panthalanickal officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. A Parish Rosary will be recited 5:00 PM Monday, April 24th, followed by the family receiving friends until 6:30 PM at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Abilene Senior Citizen’s Center. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.