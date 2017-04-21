SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a suspect wanted on a Kansas Department of corrections warrant and arrested after a Thursday night chase.

Just after 8p.m. police attempted to stop a Ford Ranger pickup for a traffic violation near the intersection of Market and English in Wichita, according to Friday’s online media briefing.

The pickup driven by a suspect identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Branch drove away as the officer approached.

The pickup was later seen traveling off the road near the river adjacent to the intersection of Palisade and Bailey.

Branch ran from the truck. Officers did arrest him and booked him into jail on requested charges for felony flee and elude, various traffic charges, drugs and the Kansas Department of Corrections Warrant.

He has previous convictions for drugs, burglary and aggravated escape from prison, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.