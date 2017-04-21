Peggy Weidman, 85 died April 20, 2017 in Leonardville, KS. She was born on November 4, 1931 on the family farm near Wakefield, Kansas, the daughter of Glenn and Dorothy (Stoddard) Robinett. Peggy attended Mt. Olive grade school and graduated from Chapman High School in 1949. Peggy married Clarence Weidman, Jr. (Jr.) on November 20, 1951 in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Pat and brother-in-law Wilbur Fowles in the Industry E.U.B. church.

While Jr. served in the Navy, the couple lived in San Diego, CA, Pensacola, FL and Washington, D.C. Following the service, the couple returned to Clay County in 1955 and farmed in the Hayes Township. Peggy was a mother, homemaker and farm wife. Upon their retirement from the farm in 1993, the couple moved to Clay Center and Peggy was employed by Presbyterian Manor and Wall’s True Value Hardware. Peggy was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jr., August 2006, her sister Imogene Iseli, 2015, son-in-law, Doug Martin, 2009, and grandson, Grant Hafner, February 1977.

Survivors include

Daughter: Cathy Hafner and husband Randy of Clay Center

Daughter: Deb Martin of Clay Center

Daughter: Christine Weidman of Manhattan

Sister: Pat Fowles of Leonardville

Brother: Gail Robinett of Junction City

Grandchildren: Emily (Monte) Green, Melissa (Jeremiah) Ostmeyer, Tom (Jessica) Martin, Dan Martin (Kathryn Keller), Josh (Kristen) Martin, and Anne (Eric) Anderson; and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2017 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center.

Memorials may be made to Big Lakes Developmental Center, Meadowlark Hospice or Leonardville Nursing Home in care of the funeral home.