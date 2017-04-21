Pearl Christina Johnson, 95, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 5:34 a.m., Friday, April 21st, suddenly, at McPherson Hospital E.R.

Pearl was born in McPherson, Kansas on March 20, 1922, a daughter of Hilda (Piersson) and Oscar Emil Nelson.

Pearl attended Prairie Queen country school, rural McPherson and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1940. She then attended Emporia State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas where she received her teachers certificate. She later attended Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas and graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in education from McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas in 1955.

She was a lifetime member of New Gottland Covenant Church McPherson, Kansas, where she taught Sunday school class, sang in choir, was a kitchen helper, and served her church in many other capacities.

Pearl was a teacher at Enterprise Country School near Roxbury, Kansas, Smokey Hill Country School, Lindsborg, Kansas; a grade school in Hutchinson, Kansas; and at Grasshopper Country School, rural Galva, Kansas and was a substitute for several years. She was also a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner.

Pearl was a member of the McPherson County Teachers Association and Kansas Teachers Association. She enjoyed helping people, traveling, cooking, spending time with her family and friends.

Pearl C. Nelson was united in marriage to Donald J. Johnson on June 3, 1950 at the New Gottland Covenant Church in rural McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together on Pearl’s parents farm, rural McPherson. This union was blessed with the birth of two children a daughter and a son, Linda and Brad.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 67 years, Donald Johnson, of McPherson, Kansas; her son, Brad Johnson and his wife Deanna, of Oxford, Kansas; her grandson, Joel Johnson; other relatives and a host of very special friends.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Hilda Nelson; her infant daughter, Linda Kay Johnson; her brother, Sheldon Nelson.

The memorial service will be held at New Gottland Covenant Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 with Reverend Richard Skar officiating.

Burial will be in the New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural McPherson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Gottland Covenant Church and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460 in memory of Pearl.