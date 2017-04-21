No action was taken by the USD 305 Board of Education following a special meeting with potential interim superintendent candidates yesterday afternoon.

A Board spokesperson said that members met with Dr. James Hardy and Dr. Diane DeBacker for several hours Thursday afternoon. The meeting adjourned at 6:25 p.m. with no action taken.

According to Jennifer Bradford-Vernon public information director, an interim superintendent would take over the district on July 1, following William Hall’s resignation on June 30. Before an interim candidate can be selected, the board must decide on the finalist and negotiate a contract, she added.

— original story —

The USD 305 Board of Education will interview two interim superintendent candidates this afternoon. According to a USD 305 press release, the two candidates come at the recommendation of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

The Board announced that Dr. James Hardy was a potential interim candidate. The Chanute Tribune reported that Hardy resigned as superintendent of USD 413 last November. Hardy told the Tribune that he planned to spend more time with his family. According to Chanute Public Schools officials, he spent four years with the district, taking the job in July of 2011.

Dr. Diane DeBacker will also meet with the USD 305 Board of Education today. DeBacker spent four years as the Kansas Education Commissioner. She was appointed to the position in 2010. According to the Topeka Capital-Journal, she also served as principal and then associate superintendent for two Shawnee County districts.

“Following these interviews at the district office building, the Board will determine next steps. The process will not be completed until the Board has decided upon a finalist and negotiated a contract. The Board of Education is working with Kansas