A Saline County resident called authorities when he reportedly found a live flare, from the bombing range, on his property yesterday morning.
The reporting party owns property on W Sundgren, which is connected to the south side of the Smoky Hills Weapons Range. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the landowner found the live flare about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
A Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the area. Officials at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita were contacted and sent photos of the flare. Sheriff Soldan said that a range staff member was then given permission to remove it.
Authorities say the flare came from a B-1 bomber.
Comments
