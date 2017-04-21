The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Live flare from B-1 bomber found by Saline County resident

by 4 Comments

A Saline County resident called authorities when he reportedly found a live flare, from the bombing range, on his property yesterday morning.

The reporting party owns property on W Sundgren, which is connected to the south side of the Smoky Hills Weapons Range. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the landowner found the live flare about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the area. Officials at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita were contacted and sent photos of the flare. Sheriff Soldan said that a range staff member was then given permission to remove it.

Authorities say the flare came from a B-1 bomber.

