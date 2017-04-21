ALLEN COUNTY – The Kansas State Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of house fire that sent one person to the hospital in Allen County.

Just after 6 a.m., Friday, fire crews were called to report of a fire in a home at 311 Chestnut in Iola, according to Fire Chief Tim Thyer.

Emergency responders transported the only occupant of the home to Allen County Hospital and then later to a hospital in Wichita.

The 3-bedroom, single family home is considered a total loss, according to Thyer.