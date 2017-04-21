TOPEKA — An Ellis County jury convicted David Darrel Williams of distribution of methamphetamine.

On appeal, Williams challenged a district court judge’s decision to allow the jury to consider an audio recording of an informant who participated in the drug buy underlying the prosecution but did not testify against Williams at his trial, according to a media release from the Office of Judicial Administration.

Williams was originally arrested in 2012 after selling drugs to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation undercover agent, according to court documents.

The Kansas Supreme Court agreed with Williams that the audio recording included testimonial statements by the informant – one identifying Williams and one identifying the methamphetamine.

Admission of the recording violated Williams’ right to confront the witnesses against him, but the error was harmless and did not require reversal of Williams’ conviction.

