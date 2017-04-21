Harlan “Harley” Ray Eirick, 57, of Galva, KS and formerly of Grand Island, NE, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2017, surrounded by family at his home in Galva. He worked for United Towers as a truck driver and maintenance technician.

Harley was born on January 31, 1960, in Grand Island, NE, the son of John and Betty (Salpas) Eirick. On August 18, 2001, Harley was united in marriage to Beverly A. Uden in Grand Island, NE.

Survivors include: his wife, Beverly of the home; children, Brad West (Jennifer) of Northglen, CO, Jessica West of Lincoln, NE, and Thomas Gannon of Grand Island, NE; three grandchildren; mother, Betty Eirick of Grand Island, NE; sisters, Barbara Wells of Oklahoma and Cherrie Eirick of Grand Island, NE; brothers, Tim Eirick of Omaha, NE and Greg Eirick of Grand Island, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson, KS. A second memorial service will take place at 10:00 AM, Sunday, April 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, NE.

Memorial donations may be payable to Stockham Family Funeral Home for the family of Harlan Eirick in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.