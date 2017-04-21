WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Gerald “Jerry” Stanley Asbridge, Jr., 57, passed away April 13, 2017, at his home. He was born April 11, 1960, in Salina, Kan., to Gerald “Jake” Asbridge Sr. and Connie J. (Aills) Asbridge-Wilson.

He worked for Loux Home Improvements and Ballou Construction and enjoyed woodworking. Jerry grew up in Salina and attended Central High School. He married Carol Gratias, of Colorado, and they lived their married lives there.

He is survived by: his wife, Carol, of the home; daughters, Brandi Umscheid (Brad), Amanda Abrams (Spud), both of Salina, and JoAnna Rutherford, of Huntsville, Ala.; son, Nicholas Gould (Kaytlyn), of Raymore, Mo.; stepdaughter, Tracie Torres (Ted), of Wheat Ridge; and stepsons, Todd Smith (DeeDee) and Mark Brummet, both of Denver; grandchildren, the joys of his life, Chase, Carson, Savannah, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Lillianah, Madison, Shyann, Aaron, Jolin and Tino; and his “grand-furs.”

He is also survived by: his mother, Connie J. Asbridge-Wilson; stepmother, Janis Poskey; grandmother, Betty Aills, all of Salina; sisters, LeeElla Vittoe (James), Winifred Hall (Darryl) and Laura Asbridge, all of Salina, and Jera Lynn McCullough (Tegan), of Lincoln; brothers, Allen “Blaine” Reed, Michael Asbridge (Candy) and Douglas Asbridge, all of Salina; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by: his father and best friend, Jerry “Jake” Asbridge Sr.; his grandparents, Arthur Loux, LeeElla Esse, Alvin and Winifred Burch, Lester Aills and Ray Asbridge; and his side-kick, Gidjett.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Inurnment will be in the Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina, following the memorial.