Charles R. “Charlie” Houchen, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 6:49 p.m., Thursday, April 13th, while in the company of family members, at his home.

Charlie was born in Unity, Saskatchewan Canada on August 20, 1926, the son of Blanche (Boman) and Oliver Hamilton Houchen.

Charlie attended Macksville grade school and graduated from Macksville High School, Macksville, Kansas.

Charlie honorably served in the U.S. Army during WW II.

Through the years Charlie worked in construction as a brick and stone mason for several contractors in the area.

Charlie was a member of American Legion Post 24 McPherson, Kansas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and spending time at the lake, gardening, his 80 flathead Harley Davidson and spending time with his family and friends.

Charles R. “Charlie” Houchen was united in marriage to Betty Jo Curtis on June 4, 1950 at Macksville, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of two children, Jacquelyn and Chuck. They did live in Lindsborg and Haven, Kansas for a short while but moved back to McPherson.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 66 years, Betty Jo Houchen, of McPherson, Kansas; his children, Jacquelyn Houchen-Chronister, of McPherson, Kansas and Chuck Houchen and his wife Diane, of McPherson, Kansas; his 5 grandchildren, Kami Rainey, Kayla Blaine, Jonathan Matthew Chronister (Nicole), Chad Houchen (Jennifer), and Jody Unruh (Michael); his 13 great-grandchildren -Taiye, Connor, Meadow, Hunter, Kyan, Rylan, Jason, Noelle, Paige, Carson, Paxton, Charlie, Kamdyn; his 1 great-great-grandson, Jasper; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Pauline Boman, Nadine Goza, and Dorothy Staton.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 2 to 3 p.m. with a celebration of life service starting at 3:00 p.m. with Jim Pauls officiating at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

Memorials in memory of Charlie are suggested to American Legion Post 24 or the Honor Flight Program