Ann L. Martin, 74, Minneapolis, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. She was born Ann Louise Rose on October 24, 1942 in Lamar, CO to Robert D. and Louise H. (Jolitz) Rose.

Ann and Robert H. Martin were united in marriage on June 6, 1964 in Lamar. They moved from Herington to Minneapolis in 1990 and Ann worked as a receptionist for Dr. David Lewerenz and Drs Driver and Clark for many years.

Ann was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Salina, Salina Country Club; and V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 3201.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; sons, Garrett and wife Sara and Spencer and wife Sara; sister, Mary Schneider; and four grandchildren, Madison, Grayce, and Kinley Martin and Jacob Martin.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 South Ninth Street, Salina. Burial will be at 2:30 P.M. in Sunset Cemetery, Herington. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis and the family will not be present. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 3201, Minneapolis Ladies Golf League, or the Trinity Lutheran Church.