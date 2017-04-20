The Salina Post

Significant rainfall totals reported in Saline Co., across the region

SALINE COUNTY -Wednesday’s spring storm brought hail, high winds and provided some heavy rain in a short amount of time for many areas of central Kansas.

Residents in Saline County reported from .21 – 1.24 inches of moisture.

Many areas of McPherson County reported just more than 2 inches of rain. Southern areas of McPherson County received just more than .60 inches of rain.

Lincoln County residents received .81 inches of rain and the heavy rain washed over roadways Wednesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

From .17 to .75 inches of rain fell in Dickinson County.

Ellsworth County received approximately .68 inches of moisture.

Northwest portions of Ottawa County reported just less than .50 inches of rain.

The National Weather forecast calls for a chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm on Friday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

The chance of precipitation on Friday and Friday night is 80 percent. There is also a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday.

