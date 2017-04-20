Enrollments are being accepted beginning April 24 at the Salina Municipal Golf Course for the 2017 First Tee of Salina Junior Golf Program. Youths aged 4-14 are eligible to take golf lessons and learn life skills in this fun course. All children from Salina and the surrounding area are eligible to enroll.

Boys and girls aged 4-6 can enroll in the Target Level, which is an introduction-to-golf program. Children aged 7-14 are eligible to enroll in the Player Level, which features golf instruction, supervised play and practice, 10 free rounds of golf on the short course, and a “The First Tee 2017” t-shirt.

PGA professional Mike Hargrave and Assistant Coach Keith Leonard will supervise all instruction.

Sign-up will continue until the first day of classes on Wednesday, May 31. Cost is $30 per child for the Player Level and $20 for the Target Level. Parents can enroll their children by calling the pro shop at 785-826-7450, online at www.salina-ks.gov, or stopping by the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance and equipment will be provided if needed. Contact Mike Hargrave or Keith Leonard at 785-826-7450 for scholarship assistance.

Call Mike or Keith or staff at the clubhouse for more information or visit the First Tee of Salina website (www.thefirstteesalina.org) or Salina Municipal’s website (www.salinamuni.com).