A 1977 Honda CL175 was reportedly stolen from an apartment building in north Salina.

According to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman, the 54-year-old victim had his motorcycle parked near the side of an apartment building on E Iron. The 1977 Honda was reportedly stolen between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcycle is said to have an orange fuel tank with a white stripe and a black leather seat. Authorities estimated a $1,000 loss.