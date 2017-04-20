Melody A. Blake, 63, of Russell, Kansas died on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in the emergency room at the Russell Regional Hospital.

Melody was born on March 04, 1954, in Troy, Missouri, the daughter of Champ Clark Kitson, Jr. and Carol (Bell). She grew up and attended school in Troy, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Thomas E. Blake on April 02, 2000 in Byers, Colorado. She worked for Klema’s grocery as a cashier for the last few month. She enjoyed working in the yard, collecting knick knacks, milking cows, an animal lover and loving the Lord. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Thomas E. Blake of the home, mother Carol Cook and husband Edgar of Philadelphia, Tennessee; sons James Crawford of Russell and Christopher Crawford and wife Danielle of Aurora, Colorado; brother Joe Jacob of Philadelphia, Tennessee and sister Maxine Schoenherr of Philadelphia, Tennessee and two grandchildren Bobby & Johnny Crawford.

She was preceded in death by her father , daughter Vanessa Hutchins and brother Dana Kitson.

A gathering service to celebrate Melody’s life will be held from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the memorial service arrangements.