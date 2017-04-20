ELLSWORTH- Wednesday’s spring storm brought strong winds, hail and significant rainfall to many areas of central and south eastern Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings for 50-60 mile-per-hour winds and hail throughout Wednesday evening.

Other than some water over the road in Lincoln County and minor hail damage, there are no reports of significant damage from the storm.

What a beast of a storm by Ellinwood KS. #kswx 757pm pic.twitter.com/Ag2YcyIT2P — Beth Allan (@adolwyn) April 20, 2017

More rain is in the forecast. On Thursday, the National Weather service issued a flood watch for a large portion of south central and southeast Kansas from 12 a.m. April 21 through April 22.