KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2017 season. The Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in a league-high six primetime television games, the most in franchise history, including three at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the first time in franchise history, the club will participate in the NFL’s season-opening contest, a Thursday, Sept. 7 matchup against the reigning Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Kansas City’s first primetime contest at Arrowhead will be on Oct. 2, when the club faces Washington on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The following week, the Chiefs travel to Houston (Oct. 8) to take on the Texans on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. For the second time in 2017, the Chiefs will participate in back-to-back nationally televised contests, facing the Raiders in Oakland on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 19, followed by a Monday Night Football appearance against Denver at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 30. The club’s final primetime game is a Saturday home contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 16.

“Being selected to play in the season-opening game and having a league-high six primetime contests is a tremendous honor and a tribute to our team and organization,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We’ve already started preparation for these teams and we know we have a lot of great challenges ahead of us. We are looking forward to getting in front of Chiefs Kingdom and building off the success we had last season.”

The Chiefs first home game of the 2017 season comes against Philadelphia on Sept. 17. It will be Reid’s second matchup against his former team, the last was a 26-16 victory over the Eagles on Sept. 19, 2013. On Sept. 24, KC travels to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. The Chiefs have won six consecutive contests against the Chargers. On Oct. 15 the Chiefs will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Arrowhead Stadium, a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game. The club travels to Dallas on Nov. 5. Reid is 18-11 all-time against the Cowboys.

After the Bye Week on Nov. 12, the Chiefs travel to New York to face the Giants on Nov. 19, followed by a home game against Buffalo on Nov. 26. Prior to last season, the Chiefs and Bills had faced off in eight-straight seasons. The Chiefs travel back to New York on Dec. 3 to face the Jets before returning home for three consecutive December contests at Arrowhead Stadium against the Raiders (Dec. 10), Chargers (Dec. 16) and Dolphins (Dec. 24). Kansas City will close out the regular season against the Broncos in Denver on Dec. 31. The Chiefs have won 11 consecutive AFC West Division contests and are coming off their first AFC West Division Title since 2010. The combined record of Kansas City’s opponents this year is 121-86 (.585).

2017 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Network

Friday, Aug. 11 San Francisco 49ers 8 p.m. KCTV5

Saturday, Aug. 19 at Cincinnati Bengals 6 p.m. KCTV5

Friday, Aug. 25 at Seattle Seahawks 7:25 p.m. CBS (KCTV5)

Thursday, Aug. 31 Tennessee Titans 7:30 p.m. KCTV5

2017 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Network

Thursday, Sept. 7 at New England Patriots 7:30 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 17 Philadelphia Eagles Noon FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CBS

Monday, Oct. 2 Washington Redskins 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 8 at Houston Texans* 7:30 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Oct. 15 Pittsburgh Steelers* 3:25 p.m. CBS

Thursday, Oct. 19 at Oakland Raiders 7:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Monday, Oct. 30 Denver Broncos 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 5 at Dallas Cowboys* 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Nov. 12 BYE WEEK – – – – – – – –

Sunday, Nov. 19 at New York Giants* Noon CBS

Sunday, Nov. 26 Buffalo Bills* Noon CBS

Sunday, Dec. 3 at New York Jets* Noon CBS

Sunday, Dec. 10 Oakland Raiders* Noon CBS

Saturday, Dec. 16 Los Angeles Chargers 7:30 p.m. NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 24 Miami Dolphins Noon CBS

Sunday, Dec. 31 at Denver Broncos* 3:25 p.m. CBS