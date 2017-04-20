The Salina Post

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Casey Kyle Bezdek, 37, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017. He was born Aug. 18, 1979, in Newton.

Casey had a love for life. He brought lots of joy and laughter wherever he went. Casey always had a welcoming smile and a big hug for everyone. He made friends easily and had a lot of them. He was great with children and a beloved uncle to his nephews.

Left to mourn his passing are his mother, Coleen Bezdek-Everhart; stepfather, Merl; brother, Craig Bezdek (Jamie); sister, Carissa McGovern (Bill); grandmother, Dorothy Johnson; significant other, Cassady Bushey; two special nephews and niece Charlie, Anthony and Ashley McGovern; stepsisters, Sherry Johnson, Kathy Hildebrandt and Julie Frazer; and stepbother, Roger Everhart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Bezdek; niece, Caliya McGovern; and grandparents, Warren Johnson and Leonard and Louise Bezdek.

Visitation will be from 4–8 p.m. today, April 20, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family greeting visitors from 6-8. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, at First Southern Baptist Church, 2401 S. Ohio, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Ryan Mortuary 137 N. Eighth, Salina 67401, to offset funeral expenses.

