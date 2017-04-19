URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Wichita KS 408 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2017 Barton-Ellsworth-Saline-Rice-McPherson-Marion-Chase-Reno-Harvey- Butler-Kingman-Sedgwick-Harper-Sumner-Cowley- Including the cities of Great Bend, Ellsworth, Wilson, Salina, Lyons, Sterling, McPherson, Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Hutchinson, Newton, El Dorado, Augusta, Andover, Rose Hill, Kingman, Derby, Haysville, Bel Aire, Park City, Valley Center, Wichita, Anthony, Harper, Attica, Wellington, Winfield, and Arkansas City 408 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * Winds...south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Timing...until 7 pm this evening. * Impacts...tall vehicles will be difficult to control on roads and highways that experience crosswind from southerly winds. These include highways 54, 50, and 400 as well as interstate 70. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph and/or wind gusts over 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.