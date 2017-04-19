Abilene, – Front Country will be making its way to the Great Plains Theatre stage on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 PM. The talented musicians of Front Country have mixed their styles together to forge a new and exciting sound that goes beyond one narrow genre. Front Country features a wide range of talented musicians blending classical and contemporary styles to produce roots music like you’ve never heard before. By staying true to their own roots as musicians, Front Country has challenged the rules of a genre, creating something exciting and new.

This West Coast outfit was a loose collection of musical misfits until 2012 and 2013 when Front Country gathered around a single microphone at the RockyGrass and Telluride festivals, and won first prize in those prestigious band contests that once launched the careers of the Dixie Chicks, Greensky Bluegrass and the Steep Canyon Rangers. Fresh off the stage at the Fox Theatre in Denver and The Gold Room in Colorado Springs, Front Country will stop in Abilene during the Midwest leg of their national tour.

You do not want to miss experiencing Front Country at Great Plains Theatre, so get your tickets today. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $80 for a table. Call Great Plains Theatre at 785-263-4574 to save your seats for this dynamic concert.