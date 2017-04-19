The Salina Post

Stormy weather possible this evening into the weekend

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected from late this afternoon through early tonight. The greatest risk for severe storms is expected across central and south central Kansas. The primary
threats will be large hail up to golf ball size and damaging winds to 70 mph. A brief tornado is also possible until sunset over central Kansas.

Thursday through Tuesday

Another powerful storm system will affect the area Thursday night through Saturday. A few strong to marginally severe storms will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening, generally east of the Kansas turnpike. Excessive rainfall and minor lowland flooding is also possible Friday and Friday night across much of the area, including significant rises on some rivers and creeks.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation may be needed from late this afternoon into the late evening across central and south central Kansas.

