For Salina, spring cleaning doesn’t stop at the home. This weekend, community members will have a chance to better Salina, participating in the annual Spring Spruce-Up. A free continental breakfast will kick off a morning of volunteer work.

According to Jane Anderson, executive director of the Friends of the River Foundation, a variety of clubs and organizations will participate in Saturday’s cleaning. Local sports teams and church groups have devoted many volunteers in the past but individuals are always welcome, Anderson added.

Volunteers will help with a number of projects community-wide. River cleanup will remain a key component. Last year, volunteers filled several large dumpsters with garbage taken from the river. Lawn work and maintenance will also be done on a couple of Salina residences. According to Jon Blanchard, the homes belong to older Salina citizens, who could use some assistance with yard work.

“It is a beautiful thing that I would love to see added every year,” Anderson said. “Helping the elderly with their houses is very important and a great way to give back.”

Salina Arts and Humanities will also pitch in, cleaning several sculptures in Oakdale Park. Anderson said this will be the first year for sculpture cleaning, but would like to see it become a staple in the annual event as well.

The Spring Spruce-Up will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Friends of the River Foundation Office located at Fourth and Walnut. Blanchard said they expect around 100 volunteers this year.