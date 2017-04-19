Style meets Convenience in this Solid Ranch Home w/ Attached 2-Car Garage, located in Meadowlark school district, just one block away from Oxbow Park! Very Comfortable Single Level Living, featuring an Open Floor Plan w/ High Vaulted Ceilings and Spacious Rooms, delivering a Light & Airy Feel. The kitchen is open to Dining/Living and Presents Great Cooking Space and Plenty of Cabinet Storage. Kitchen Appliances to Remain. Dining Area has Sliding doors giving Quick Access to Private Back Patio & Yard. Priced to sell and won’t last long! Call for your private showing today!

