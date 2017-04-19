MCPHERSON COUNTY- A Salina man was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. on Wednesday in McPherson County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Miguel
Faudoa, 26, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Moundridge exit.
A gust of wind blew the vehicle off the road. The vehicle hit the milepost sign and came to rest in the median.
Faudoa was transported to the hospital in Newton. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.
Comments
Short track says
Not a chance…..I was cross-ways of the wind half the day in a large profile vehicle and you want us to believe a vehicle traveling north-south got blown off the road???