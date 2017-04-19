The Salina Post

MCPHERSON COUNTY- A Salina man was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. on Wednesday in McPherson County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by  Miguel
Faudoa, 26, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Moundridge exit.

A gust of wind blew the vehicle off the road. The vehicle hit the milepost sign and came to rest in the median.

Faudoa was transported to the hospital in Newton. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

