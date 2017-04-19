MANHATTAN –A driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed through the main entrance of a Kansas elementary school on Monday.

Just after 9p.m., first responders and USD 383 maintenance staff were dispatched to Lee Elementary School, according to a social media report from the school.

Officials indicated the vehicle’s brakes failed. There were no injuries.

“We are all very thankful that this accident happened at night and that no one was injured. This was truly an accident – the driver was not trying to harm the school,” wrote Principal Nancy Kole.