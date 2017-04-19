John William Van Dyke passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 in his shop near Plainville, Kansas at the age of 58. He was born on August 11, 1958 in Plainville to Paul and Yvonne (Veverka) Van Dyke. He graduated from Plainville High School with the Class of 1976 and went on to attend Fort Hays State University for 2 years. He was united in marriage to Lynne Rostocil on November 16, 2013 in Zurich, Kansas.

John was an extremely talented man with multiple interests. He spent many hours in research and contemplation, until he was satisfied that he knew as much as possible, before launching any new task or project. A few of the things he was well known for included building precision rifles, gunsmithing, hydroponic farming and koi ponds, and even built his own working cannon. He worked in the banking industry for 21 years, was a member of First Christian Church in Plainville, and was an excellent golfer.

John is survived by his wife Lynne Van Dyke of the home in Zurich; mother Yvonne Van Dyke of Plainville; son William Van Dyke and wife Alisha of Hays; sisters Paula Waldrop and husband Larry of Los Alamitos, CA, and Karen Travis and husband Michael of Bend, OR; and grandson Harrison Van Dyke of Stockton.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul Van Dyke.

John was a man who was reliable, responsible, and hardworking. By his daily example, he taught us how to strive for excellence in everything we do, never give up, and always allow your dreams to keep you reaching for the stars. The legacy of his huge heart and loving spirit will live with us forever.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at First Christian Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm.