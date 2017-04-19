Galen C. “Grandpa” Shirk, 80, Salina, died Tuesday, April 18 2017 at Holiday Resort in Salina. He was born September 12, 1936 in Bernville, PA to Joseph B. and Verna (Unger) Shirk.

After high school graduation, Galen enlisted in the United States Air Force and retired 22 years later. He was united in marriage with Neomi McGowan on April 15, 1958 in Salina. After retiring from the Air Force, Galen worked for Federal Mogul, ElDorado, and K-Mart. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, and play Bingo. Galen was an avid Jayhawk basketball fan but his love and passion were his grandsons and their activities. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, D.A.V., and the N.R.A.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Neomi on February 13, 1997; son Kevin on January 17, 1998; and his brother, Arlen S. Shirk.

Survivors include his daughter, Connie Shirk; daughter-in-law, Nancy Springer; and grandsons, Michael and Brady Shirk.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 Saturday, April 22 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis with military honors. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the D.A.V. or Tammy Walker Cancer Center.