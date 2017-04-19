Four McPherson High School students were transported to the hospital after the driver of a sport utility vehicle lost control and rolled into the ditch yesterday afternoon. The four students treated at Salina Regional Health Center have since been released.

According to McPherson Sheriff’s Office Capt. Joe Hoffman, five students were headed eastbound on Winchester Road in a 1996 Ford Explorer when the 18-year-old driver lost control in the sand. The vehicle rolled into the south ditch. A 17-year-old passenger was reportedly ejected from the SUV.

Authorities responded to the accident around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Saline County first responders arrived on the scene, transporting the driver and three passengers to the hospital. The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office worked the accident. Winchester Road divides McPherson and Saline Counties and the accident occurred on the south side of the road, according to Capt. Hoffman.

One of the passengers was treated at the scene while the other four were treated at Salina Regional Health Center. They were all released later that day.

Capt. Hoffman said this is the most common type of accident they work at the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.