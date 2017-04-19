Craig A. Neiman, 68, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Longmont, CO, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, surrounded by family at his home. He was a truck driver and worked home construction. He also was assistant manager at Orscheln Farm & Home.

He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Navy Reserve.

Craig was born on July 12, 1948, in Longmont, CO, the son of Donald E. and Grace Emily (Sigvaldson) Neiman. He graduated from Longmont High School in Longmont, CO.

He was a member of the Free Methodist Church.

Survivors include: wife, Cathy Neiman of the home; sons, Randy Neiman (Laurie) of McPherson, KS and Bryan Neiman of McPherson, KS; grandchildren, Conrad Neiman (Staci), Brooklinn Neiman (Jacob Lehman), and Lilly Neiman; step-grandchildren, Mason, Makenzie, and Marisa Pearson; great-granddaughter, Addeline Neiman; and three step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents and brother, John Charles “Chuck” Neiman.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at First Christian Church, McPherson with Rev. Lynn Scott and Rev. Dallas Burgeson officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to First Christian Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.