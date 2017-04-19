Spring football practices are coming to an end with the annual Purple/White Spring Game Saturday, April 22.

Head Coach Bill Snyder

On practices over the last week…

“Things can change in a week, and they have. Our defense is playing well. Our defense has caught up with the offense. However, the offense is struggling right now, which really has happened over the past week. I think there are a number of things which have helped the defense. Number one, you practice against yourself over 15 days. You see the same thing every day. Basically the same thing every day. The more you see it, the more you get used to it. You are probably going to get better at what you are doing; the recognition and being able to see things over and over. The more I see the same thing from a defensive standpoint, the more I see the same thing over and over again and it makes me more attuned to stop it, in simple terms.

“On both sides, we have a number of guys who are out right now and not playing. I think we have five or six starters on offense, and maybe three on defense. That adds to everything as well. The positive side of this is that you get more work toward depth with our twos and threes. Hopefully, this will pay off. We need to establish depth. I have said this many times, but the dynamics are different every single year, whether you have players back or not. But everything is different. I do not try to compare one K-State team to another K-State team because I do not really know. I do not think about it.”

On younger players that have stood out …

“I will always miss someone, which makes me hesitant to pick standouts with the new guys, but Skylar Thompson is on the offensive side of the ball. He is a redshirt freshman who is playing at number two right now behind Alex Delton. He has done some decent things during the course of the spring practice.”

On the playing status for the injured…

“The players who are currently out with injuries will be held out for the spring game. There are two or three of them who might go up to gameday. But if it does, I will not risk it.”

On new Director of Athletics Gene Taylor…

“I think he is going to do very well. I like Gene for some of the reasons that President Myers indicated. I like him because he is a good person. I like him because he can establish relationships. I like him because he wants to do what is right for the program. He wants to work hand-in-hand with, not just me, but with every coach in the athletic program. I think he is just a people person. I have said so many times, that is what this university is all about.”

On the format for the spring game…

“I will make the final decision after Wednesday’s practice. In the past several years we have gone the (number) one offense and the (number) one defense are purple and the twos, threes and fours are the white unit, but I have changed that up from time to time. I think a couple of years ago we separated the ones – (number) one offense was purple and one defense was white. It is not as simple as drawing a straw out of a hat. It is defining where we can get the best work done.”

Sophomore Quarterback Alex Delton

On the evaluation of his progress during the spring practices…

“I feel like I have progressed a lot this spring. Offensively, we have moved positively. This final week of spring practices, we can look back and be excited about the things that we did. Going into the summer and fall, we can work on the things that we need to improve.”

On expectations for the spring game…

“From the offense I want to see managing the ball, limiting turnovers and not allowing a lot of offensive penalties. I want to air the ball out and run the ball physically as well. I want the all-around offense to click and show what we can do.”

On quarterback Skylar Thompson…

“He is a hard-working kid. We are good friends and we, quarterbacks, are pretty close. He is showing us his work ethic, which is really all that you want from a younger guy. Skylar has the will to work hard and strive for greatness, and that is what he shows us.”

Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Skylar Thompson

On spring practices…

“It has gone tremendously well. It has been a good opportunity for me. I learned a lot and I am just trying to grow from it and get better each and every day. Nobody likes to see Jesse Ertz out and not be able to throw the ball and compete, but that also provided lot opportunities for Alex Delton and I. We are able to get reps and try to get the experience. I did not have an opportunity to get that experience yet, with being on the scout team all through the fall.”

On quarterbacks coach Collin Klein…

“Coach Klein was a big reason why I came here, with recruiting and the things he had to say about K-State. I had a good idea that Coach (Del) Miller would possibly step down and retire. I was 100 percent hoping that Coach Klein would be the next guy up to be a quarterbacks coach. I was very excited when I heard the news and to work with him. What makes Coach Klein very special is that he played the position before, he is a Heisman Trophy finalist, he has experienced and seen it all.”

On benefits of being redshirted and on a scouting team…

“It was very beneficial. At the time it was hard to see that because on the scout team you do not feel involved, but what I really took the pride in is just to give our defense the best look as possible each and every week. I came here with a weight of 182 pounds, right now I weigh 212 pounds. I think it has benefited me both on and off the field, and getting to see defense and other offenses and how they work. It really expended my football IQ and I am really thankful for that.”

Junior Linebacker Sam Sizelove

On what he learned the most from Elijah Lee…

“Elijah’s mentality was probably the most impressive thing for me. He always had that killer instinct; he was not messing around, it was all about the business for him. Maturity was never big step either. He came with that mindset immediately and that is what I learn and from him since I have been here.”

On his hopes for the spring game…

“I hope for a fun experience for the team and the fans. My family will be here. The opportunity to play the game in front of the fans and my family it is probably going to be the most exciting thing.”