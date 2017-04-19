Carl E. Strawn, 65, of McPherson, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Lyons, KS. He was former co-owner of Digging & Dumping, was a heavy equipment operator for S & K Dirt Service, and did maintenance for Galt Township in Rice County.

Carl was born July 3, 1951, in Kinsley, KS, the son of Glenn Leroy and Okley Joy (Harman) Strawn. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1969 and attended vocational-technical school in Beloit.

He was a former member and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Lewis, KS.

Survivors include: son, Chris Strawn (Jennifer) of McPherson, KS; mother, Okley Strawn of McPherson, KS; two grandchildren, Kimee Strawn and Jake Strawn, both of McPherson; great-granddaughter, Sophia Silva of McPherson, KS; three brothers, Rod Strawn (Nancy) of Montgomery, TX, Regan Strawn (Bobbi) of McPherson, KS, and Doug Strawn of McPherson, KS; and several nieces & nephews.

A visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson.

Memorial donations to offset funeral expenses may be made payable to Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.