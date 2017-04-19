The Crawford Street bridge over an unnamed tributary to Gypsum Creek which is located 100 feet east of Gypsum Valley Road was inspected Tuesday in accordance with the FHWA-mandated bridge inspection program requirements. As a result of this inspection the bridge was closed late Tuesday afternoon to permit the Saline County Road and Bridge Department Engineering staff the opportunity to perform a more detailed assessment of the condition of the bridge. The closure of this bridge does not cut off access to any private properties.

Federal law requires that bridges that cannot be certified to carry at least a three-ton load must be closed to protect public safety. It is not known at this time how long this bridge will be closed.

Another announcement from the Saline County Road and Bridge Department:

Magnolia Road

Magnolia Road from Simpson Road to Woodward Road was closed Monday morning (April 17th) to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to replace a deteriorated cross road culvert pipe located 0.4 mile west of Woodward Road. The work was expected to be completed by the end of Wednesday afternoon (April 19th). However, due to unforeseen circumstances the closure must be extended until the end of the work day on Friday, April 21st. Of course, completion of the work is dependent on the weather.