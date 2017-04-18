Virginia Lucille Edmunds, 86 of Marion, passed April 17, 2017 at Peabody Health and Rehabilitation in Peabody. She was born on April 3, 1931 to Victor and Sara (Kelsey) Weber in Marion. Virginia married William Thomas Edmunds,Sr. in 1954. Virginia is survived by sons Melvin Honeyfield and Wm. Thomas Edmunds, Jr. both of Marion, daughters Paula Edmunds of Marion, Debbie Bayer of Cedar Rapids, IA., Becky Vannocker (Brad) of Hillsboro and Nancy Edmunds of Marion, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband William. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, with services on Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Marion. Burial following in the Marion Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Virginia’s name may be made to Peabody Health and Rehabilitation or Emmanuel Baptist Church and can be left at the funeral home.